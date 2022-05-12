Kwesi Ackon, a taxi driver is being celebrated by the whole world for showing patriotism and high integrity, having returned an amount of GH¢8,400.00 he found in his taxi cab to the owner.

The Church of Pentecost has joined well-wishers celebrating the honesty of the young man.

Ackon, 37 is a member of the Onyametease Assembly of the Church of Pentecost at Kokomlemle in Accra.

He picked an old lady on Easter Saturday from the Mallam Atta market in Accra to her residence at Teshie. The old woman, a trader, unfortunately, left her apron in which the money was concealed at the back of the taxi cab.

Kwesi saw the item the following morning when he was cleaning the car. He showed it to his wife and they agreed to return it to the old woman. He traced the trader to her residence in Teshie after closing from the Easter Convention on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ:

Apparently, the old woman, who had been weeping throughout the whole period over the missing money, could not hold her tears when the driver returned the money intact to her. The whole community joined her to celebrate the driver amidst tears of joy. The woman donated GH¢500.00 to him as his fuel and some fishes to him in return.

The news about the patriotic gesture of Kwesi Ackon broke out when Manasseh Azure’s “The Fourth Estate” interviewed him and posted it on Facebook. Many media houses have also interviewed the illustrious member of the church.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, after hearing of the news, dolled out GH¢ 20,000.00 to him, while some individuals have also donated various amounts to him for his singular act.

Indeed, The Church of Pentecost’s ‘Possessing the Nations’ agenda which aims at influencing every sphere of society with Kingdom values and principles and thereby leading many people to Jesus Christ, is on course.

The church posted him on their official Facebook page