Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on church leaders to speak truth to power.

According to him, the church, which serves as the moral conscience of society, must not be passive in the governance of the country.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the new General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Mr Mahama said the church must not be selective when criticising those at the helm of the country’s affairs.

In his view, national development will be far advanced if church leaders comment boldly on national issues regardless of whose ox is gored.

“The church does not exist only to pray for leaders. It exists also to provide suggestions and guidance to leaders.

“Because after all, the church does not hang in the sky. The church exists in society and whatever happens in society affects the church,” Mr Mahama said.

He continued: “Today, with the economic crisis that we are in, it affects our congregation all across the country. And so it’s necessary for the church to continue speaking out anytime it thinks that things are not going on properly”.

Commending the Ghana Pentecostal Council for their recent suggestions to the government on how to address the current economic challenges, President Mahama added that such gestures must be done regardless of the party in power.

“I expect that this should be done no matter which government is in office.

“There are many times when men of God and moral society who should speak up become quiet when one government is in and they become very loud when another government is in,” he stressed.

The former President congratulated the newly inducted General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church and urged him to discharge his duties diligently.

Reverend Stephen Wengam, who now heads the Assemblies of God Church also pledged his commitment to working in the interest of the Church and the country at large.

Meanwhile, the clergyman says factions in the ongoing Bawku conflict must end the tensions and restore the community to peace.

In his inaugural address, Reverend Wengam called on relevant stakeholders to work together to find a lasting solution to the conflict which has plagued the community.