Tension is mounting in the Savannah Regional capital, Damongo, following Yakubu Imoro’s invitation by the Gonja Traditional Council to its emergency council meeting.

Mr Imoro is one of the claimants to the Damongo skin.

The faction that opposes him has petitioned the Savannah Regional Security Council ( SREGSEC) to intervene and block Mr Imoro from honoring the invitation of the Traditional Council on Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 at Damongo.

The petitioners, Kelly Seidu, one of the claimants to the Damongo skin and the Kuntunre Clan of Damongo who enskinned Mr Kelly are challenging the legitimacy of Yakubu Imoro as Damongowura.

They said the case is before the Judicial Committee in the Savannah Region for fair mediation, thus, the reason why he should not be allowed to attend the meeting.

Mr Seidu is, therefore, pleading with the REGSEC to intervene and stop his participation because of heightened agitations by a cross section of Damongo youth who are against his candidature.

This is said to be creating tension in the regional capital.

It will be recalled that in 2016, the late Chief of Damongo, Jakpa Lermu Tunrumba Boresa I, passed on, leaving a vacant skin. His siblings, Yakubu Imoro and Kelly Seidu emerged as interested parties to the skin.

The Kuntunre Clan enskinned Mr. Kelly Seidu as Chief of Damongo but the decision was contested by his elder brother, Yakubu Imoro, who subsequently petitioned the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Asulemana Tuntumba Boresa II.

The King later gave his judgement and enskined Mr. Yakubu Imoro as Chief of Damongo, a decision Mr. Kelly Seidu also rejected and went before the Northern Regional House of Chiefs for mediation.

The case has since been transferred to the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs following the demarcation of the new regions.

After seven years, the house has scheduled Thursday 26th January, 2023 for judgement.

Meanwhile, Joynews has intercepted the two petitions and the invitation letter from the Gonja Traditional Council.

The petitions, dated 3rd and 20th January, 2023 respectively objected the move by the Gonja Traditional Council to invite Mr Imoro and asked SREGSEC to intervene by stopping Mr. Yakubu Imoro from honoring the invitation.

The two raised concerns over the ability of the Council to deliver a neutral verdict following the invitation extended to Mr. Yakubu Imoro.

Meanwhile, there have been allegations of movement of arms into the area thereby creating fear among the residents who have called for security to be beefed up in the city.