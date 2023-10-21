Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag feels under-pressure goalkeeper Andre Onana can take confidence from the experiences of former Red Devils Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea.

Onana has been heavily criticised since joining United from Inter Milan for £47.2m in July.

The 27-year-old has only kept three clean sheets in 11 games for United.

“Big United keepers like Schmeichel and De Gea didn’t start too good,” Ten Hag said.

“For Andre, it is good to know that little bit of history. He knows, we know, he will do much better.”

A succession of mistakes have been highlighted in United’s torrid start to the campaign – the latest in the victory over Brentford a fortnight ago when the Cameroon international failed to get down quickly enough to keep out Mathias Jensen’s first-half strike.

Ten Hag accepts Onana’s form has not been good enough but is certain improvement will come soon.

“Every player who’s coming into the Premier League needs an integration period,” Ten Hag said.

“But he has to step up. He will do it, I’m sure he will. I’m sure we will have a lot of joy with him.”

United face Sheffield United on Saturday at 20:00 BST.

‘Terrible situation’

United defender Victor Lindelof captained Sweden in the Euro 2024 qualifier that was abandoned at half-time on Monday after two Swedish people were shot in Brussels, with a third person seriously injured.

Ten Hag said the 29-year-old is available for his side’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

“It is a terrible situation,” said Ten Hag. “It is sad for the victims and the relatives, family and friends of the victims and our thoughts are with them. It’s a crazy world.

“It’s a bad experience, as captain of the Sweden national team he had to stay in front and give statements.

“He was exhausted after it and didn’t sleep overnight but he dealt with it. He is back in training, has energy and is ready to play this game.”

Ten Hag ignoring United ownership talk

There has been no word from Old Trafford about whether the club’s ownership situation was discussed at Thursday’s Board meeting.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is understood to be in discussions with the Glazer family about taking a 25% minority stake, as the first step towards assuming control.

However, the talks are yet to reach a resolution and it is not clear when that will come.

Evidently, the outcome will have an effect on Ten Hag’s squad-building plans. It is not thought the Dutchman’s job is at risk and, for now, he is happy to concentrate on his team rather than demand answers about United’s future direction.

Asked if he had been given an update, he said: “No. I’m not involved in this.

“Others in the club are dealing with it. I am focusing on my team and the most important priority is the next game.”

Ten Hag silent on Sancho

Jadon Sancho has not played for Manchester United since 26 August

Ten Hag delivered a terse, six-word answer when asked if there had been any change to Jadon Sancho’s situation, replying: “Everything has been said about him.”

Sancho is training on his own and using the club’s academy facilities after refusing to offer an apology for his explosive social media reaction to Ten Hag’s assertion he had been left out of United’s squad for the defeat at Arsenal last month due to his poor performance on the training ground.

While it has been said the matter would be put to bed if Sancho apologised, given almost seven weeks have elapsed it would seem hollow and the belief is the 23-year-old will need to move away from the club to relaunch his career.

The situation is far from straightforward.

It is felt Borussia Dortmund are open to the idea of Sancho returning to the club, but the fee – Dortmund sold him to United for £73m in 2021 – and his wages take him way out of the Bundesliga outfit’s financial parameters.

Should Ratcliffe’s short-term ownership strategy come to pass, dealing with Sancho and the financial fall-out could present the first major issue for the Ineos chief and his strategist Sir Dave Brailsford to deal with – and also establish the demarcation lines between the mooted sporting and commercial strategy responsibility split.