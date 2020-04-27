The Tema Regional CID has arrested seven (7) persons for their involvement in the scrambling of the stolen cash in the Tema robbery incident.

The witnesses, according to police report made away with a total sum of GhC120,845.00 when an amount of GHC123,345.00 belonging to a robbery victim was thrown away by one of the robbers who was being pursued by Police.

The 7 have been charged with stealing, a statement by the Tema Police disclosed.

Three of the suspects, Richard Attoh alias Amartey aged 30, Qaadir Bancey aged 31 and Awudu Mohammed alias Vuga aged 36 admitted taking part in the scrambling and pocketing a total of GHC2,500.00 from the crime scene.

The remaining suspects are Sulemana Bancey aged 62, Kwesi Hanson Smith aged 66, Kabul Alcuaku aged 53 and David Nartey Daniels aged 30.

It would be recalled that on April, 23, 2020, two robbers were killed in a gun battle in Tema after they attacked a businessman who had gone to the bank to withdraw money.

In the midst of the battle, eyewitnesses scrambled for the banknotes which were flying around, according to a police statement.

In the end, the businessmen only managed to retrieve just GHC2500 out of the 123,345 he had withdrawn from the bank.

Police intel led to the arrest of the 7.

Meanwhile, the police has urged the public who witnessed the incident to provide information leading to the arrest and retrieval of all the money robbed from the victim.