The Technical University Senior Administrators Association has registered their displeasure over the unfair treatment of some senior members who are non-teaching staff.

According to the Association, several attempts to get the relevant institutions to address their concerns have proved futile; hence they would advise themselves if nothing is done by December 1, 2021.

In a letter addressed to the National Labour Commission, it outlined the non-implementation of revised allowances payable on the payroll of public universities in the Technical Universities.

It raised concerns about the payment of the corresponding office holding allowances to Assistant Registrars and equivalent grades who are Heads of Sections and Units.

It was also worried about the non-revision of the waiting periods before the promotion of Senior Members (Non-Teaching) in the Scheme of Service as they want to be addressed.

The letter indicated that though the Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC) revised the allowances payable on the payroll for public universities in August 2021, it is yet to effect the changes.

It also described as alarming a request by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission for the FWSC to seek approval for payment from the Minister of Finance.

“This request by GTEC is also alarming. While GTEC wrote to approve it for the traditional universities without necessarily writing to the FWSC to seek approval, in the case of the TUs, GTEC is using a different approach,” stated the letter signed by the Association President, Edem K Honu.

The Association also indicated that no action had been taken on the non-revision of the waiting periods before the promotion of Senior Members (Non-Teaching) in the Scheme of Service, where it suggests that the waiting period before promotion should be revised from six to four years.

“We wish to inform you that we have run out of patience; thus, in case we do not receive clear written solutions to these issues by December 1, 2021, we would advise ourselves,” it concluded.

However, the imminent strike action by the Association would affect the tertiary educational calendar since the end of semester exams may have to be postponed indefinitely.