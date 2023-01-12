A medical student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Clarisse Agbor Enoetle, has been reported dead.

The deceased, said to be of Cameroonian descent, was in her fourth year at the Kumasi-based university.

Her death was confirmed in a post on Voice of KNUST’s official Twitter page.

Details about the death, however, remain sketchy.

Ms Enoetle was said to be the best student in Cameroon in the 2016 cohort of General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level candidates.

She scored the best grade of 11 A’s nationwide.

Sad News hits KNUST as Miss Clarrise Agbor Enoetle, a level 400 Medical Student from Cameroon [International Student] passes on.



She was the best student in Cameroon during the 2016 GCE Ordinary level session scoring the Best Grade of 11 A’s nationwide.💔💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/gxEsar2Uiy — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) January 11, 2023

Following the news of her demise, scores of colleagues have taken to social media to mourn her.