The sudden death of a Ghanaian groom who has died four-days to his wedding has left his friends and family members devastated and mourning.

Reports indicate the deceased, identified as Fuseini Sayibu Baba, died while preparing for his marriage scheduled for Sunday, February 21, 2021, in Tamale.

He is said to have passed not long after he extended an invitation to friends on social media.

May be an image of 4 people, indoor and text that says '21 FEBRUARY 2021 PROMZYS QUEENE gRoOm FUSEINI SAYIBU BABA Hse. No. V.T.V Vittin Behind The Central Mosque 024971 12740/0545182747 GPS: NT-0256-6060 Wish BRIDE IBRAHIM LATIFA (QUEEN) Hse. SL 579. Lamashegu South Near Akimu Doo 0549867447/0543173 05498674 GPS: NT-0094-7249 The families of MBA SAYIBU FUSEINI AND AFA IBRAHIM invite you witness wedding ceremony of their beloved Son and Daughter'

Friends and social media users, who are still in shock and heartbroken over the news, have begun pouring in tributes in his honour.




