The sudden death of a Ghanaian groom who has died four-days to his wedding has left his friends and family members devastated and mourning.

Reports indicate the deceased, identified as Fuseini Sayibu Baba, died while preparing for his marriage scheduled for Sunday, February 21, 2021, in Tamale.

He is said to have passed not long after he extended an invitation to friends on social media.

Friends and social media users, who are still in shock and heartbroken over the news, have begun pouring in tributes in his honour.