Tuesday, 27th June 2023 was another wonderful day when Team Kozie visited the Chief Imam of Adentan , Alhaji Mohammed Issahaq ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

This forms part of Akosua Manu’s outreach to the Muslim community in line with her commitment to make the New Patriotic Party of Adentan unite in prayer and supplications while seeking the blessings of Allah.

In addition, Akosua Manu also donated to the Chief Imam of Adentan and the Adentan Housing Down Central Mosque ahead of the Eid.

Akosua Manu has often emphasized that Adentan is great because of its diversity and Eid-ul-Adha is a great reminder of the need to sacrifice.

“Building the spirit of sacrifice as a community and as a party is how we can thrive and prosper in 2024 and beyond.”

The Chief Imam also called for unity for the party not just for the primaries but also for the general election as that is critical to securing victory.

In attendance were key stakeholders of Nasara and the Nasara Executive Council.