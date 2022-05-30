The Ghana Swimming national team has racked up 29 medals at the Cana Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championship in Dakar, Senegal.

Team Ghana, consisting of nine swimmers, ended the three-day event with four golds, 10 silvers and 15 bronzes.

Winners included Talisman Abeiku Jackson who secured gold medals in the 50m and 100m butterfly in addition to the 200 individual medleys.

The Forson sisters, Kaya and Zaira plus Nubia Adjei, Unilez Takyi, Kow Jackson, Titus Ankrah, Christian Nortey Duah and Papa Yaw Dwomoah all contributed immensely to Ghana’s improved performance at the championship.

The medals won are one better than the last championship which was staged in Ghana where Team Ghana won 28 of them.

Team Ghana, led by the president of the Association, Delphina Quaye, Farida Iddriss and Seth Nti including coach, Isaac Gyamfi, are expected to arrive in the country later on Monday.

Next for team Ghana is the World Fina Swimming Championship in Budapest, Hungary in June.