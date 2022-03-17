Information Officer at the Ministry of Information, Raymond Coffie, has clarified that a release from the Ghana Education Service (GES) over the payment of rent by teachers and school staff is ‘not something new but controversial’.

A letter, sighted by Adomonline.com, required that occupants of government bungalows were expected to pay 10% of their basic salary as rent, effective March 1, 2022.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, he said the directive was quite contrary to the collective agreement between the Teacher Unions in August 2020, adding that they didn’t state categorically people who will be affected by the increase on rent charges.

Mr Coffie said the monies would be used for renovation and extension of the bungalows. He, however, advised the GES to meet and further analyse the best solution to payment of the rent since it was quite expensive.

“The 10 percent is too much so let’s say you stay in two bedroom and you take a basic salary of 5,000, 10 percent of 5,000 is how much?” he queried

“The 10% of basic salary that is where I have a problem so this is where stakeholders in the Education Service need to have a meeting to analyse the best practices used by other institutions and how much their staff are paying for rent,” he suggested.

READ ALSO: