The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has expressed dissatisfaction about delays in the release of their monthly allowances which have been in arrears for seven months.

They have hinted food shortages are likely to hit the colleges soon as a result of non-payment of allowances.

According to the National President, Jonathan Dzunu, trainees from January 2022 to date have not received any allowance and that has immensely affected them.

He made the disclosure while addressing his colleagues at the 26th General Assembly of TTAG at St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe.

Mr Dzunu emphasised the allowances paid with feeding grants as a component for the various colleges of education are aimed at easing the huge financial burden on teacher trainees.

However, their delays have made life uncomfortable for them, especially level 400 students who will be exiting the schools soon.

He added that level 100 students who have completed their first semester and the first half of their second semester have also not been paid.

“The level 200 and 300 students have equally done the first semester and heading towards the second semester yet a penny is not paid them as allowance.

“Looking at the current economic hardship in the country, you can imagine the difficulty students are going through, life on campus without allowance has become very unbearable for us,” he lamented.

Mr Dzunu further revealed the school principals have been faced with tough situations as suppliers are not ready to give out food items due to debts owed.

“Let me hasten to add that we are perfectly aware of the current economic and financial crisis in the nation. Nonetheless, the innocent teacher trainee should not be used as a sacrificial lamb.

“If this is not adhered to, it will be tantamount to a poultry farmer whose chicken is stolen by a hawk and again throws eggs at the hawk forgetting that both come from the same poultry; Meanwhile, quality teacher education can help turn the economic fortunes of this nation,” he cautioned.

Though he commended the Akufo-Addo led government for the restoration of the allowance, he added the challenges must be looked at and addressed.

“It is our view that the colossal delay in payment of allowances is going to send the clock backwards and the little successes chalked as a result of the implementation of the teacher trainee allowance whittled away taking into consideration the historical antecedent that led to the implementation of the allowance scheme and the positive effect it has had on teacher education in particular and basic education in general over the years,” he noted.