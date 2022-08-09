President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has confirmed that the construction of the Tamale and Yendi water projects will kick start by October later this year.

This comes two years after he separately cut sod for the construction of both projects.

The Yendi water project, which is expected to be the first in the Yendi municipality, involves the construction of new water treatment plant sourced from the Oti river.

The project in Tamale involves the extension of the supply capacity with a GH29.7m gallons per day capacity treatment plant to be sourced from the White Volta river at Yapei.

The President, who began his two-day tour of the Northern Region, disclosed that the construction of both projects will start in the month of October.

“I have no doubt by the time I come back here next year, water will be flowing freely,” he told Tamale-based radio, Star FM.

