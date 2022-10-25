Four suspects arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region have been slapped with fresh charges.

This was after they appeared before the Nkwanta Magistrate Court on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The fresh seven charges include conspiracy to commit crime to wit causing harm, conspiracy to commit murder, use of offensive weapon, rioting with weapon and discharging guns in town.

The suspects have been identified as John Nana Sei, 43, Marcus Molege, 32, Kwame Asare a.k.a C-Dollar, Felix Kwaku, 45, with nine other accomplices on the run.

John Nana Sei and Kwame Asare a.k.a C-dollar are standing trial for all seven charges.

Police prosecutor Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah prayed the court to remand the four suspects for 30 days.

According to him, this will enable the police to further their investigation into the case file for legal advice.

But the presiding judge, Joseph Evans Anang Okorokpa, defiled the application and remanded the accused persons into prison custody for two weeks.

The suspects with other accomplices who are still on the run fired indiscriminately into an area called Alhaji Bench at Nkwanta South killing Joseph Tatule Boagi aged, 27.

The incident, which occurred on September 29, 2022, left six others injured.