A man, believed to be in his 30s, has been killed at New Estate in the Central region, as reported by the area’s Assembly Member, Derrick Arthur.

Speaking to Adom News, the Chief Inspector of the Obouasi Central Police Station, Amon Kotei, said an inspection on the body showed that the man was lynched, but all the community members have disowned the body.

He advised against such killings and urged the people to help the police by bringing such defiants to the station for investigations.

Some community members at Obuasi New Estate, adding their voices, revealed they have complained about incessant acts of stealing and burglary in the community over the past two months.

READ ALSO

Speaking to Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, who followed up on the death of a young man in the area, a resident complained that recently GH¢ 1,000 and his dress were stolen from his house.

Another person also said he had discussed with the Odikro of the New Estate to allow the residents to clear banana plantation along the road to make the area free from the hideouts who snatched people’s belonging in the area.

Admitting that the New Estate community had recently been observing regular acts of burglary, Nana Kankam Boadu, the Odikro of the community, said for the past two months, residents have been struggling with theft on a daily basis.

