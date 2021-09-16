A suspected electricity cable thief has died after he was electrocuted in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 am in the Nasarawa area of Potiskum local government area, Yobe State.

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Isah, popularly known as Bobby, was found dead on top of an electricity pole that supplied power to a transformer in the area.

Reports claimed the late Isah had been terrorising the area through vandalism, burglary and theft.

He was said to have served several jail terms.

Some residents of the area, who do not want their names published, said the death of Bobby is good considering the pain he had inflicted on the community.

They added that the incident should serve as warning to other criminal elements or potential vandals in the town.

Meanwhile, residents have called on authorities to redouble efforts by initiating more programmes that would engage the teeming unemployed youth in the area if the menace of insecurity is to be reduced.