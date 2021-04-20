An okada rider has survived gunshots, following an attempted robbery attack on his life at Adansi Brekete in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.



Details of the story suggest that one of the suspected robbers engaged the service of the rider whose name has been given as Jacob to take him to Akim Ekyereso in the Eastern region.



On their way, the man directed the okada man to take a different direction so he could pick some plantain on the road.



Unknown to the rider, he had his accomplice waiting for him along the way.



Upon reaching the said location, the other accomplice pulled a gun on the rider, asking him to stop.



He was asked by the suspects to raise his hands but he refused so they asked him to choose between his life and death.



For fear of his life, the rider reportedly obliged and managed to run into the bush, leaving the motorbike but took along the remote of the okada with him.



The rider was said to have engaged the engine of the bike using the remote whenever the suspected robbers attempted to move it away.



The robbers then realised that the rider was operating the bike remotely.



The rider, sensing danger came out of the bush, confronted the suspect robbers, and in the process of a struggle that ensued, removed the mask of one of the robbers, who has been identified as a resident in the area.



This infuriated the suspect who allegedly fired shots at him, but the rider who is said to have been possessing black magic did not suffer any wounds except for minor injury.



He [rider] was rushed to the hospital for medical care and was subsequently brought home for herbal treatment.



The father of the suspect who had his mask removed has been arrested by the police to assist with investigations.