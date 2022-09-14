The suspect, who attempted to murder the Chief of Akyem Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tinadu II, has been fined ¢5,000.

This was after the 42-year-old man appeared before the Kade Circuit Court on Tuesday, September 13.

The suspect, Osei Forson Kwadwo, was arrested by the police for opening fire to drive out the chief and his entourage at a funeral ground last Saturday.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwaebirim, Seth Antwi Bosiako, in a media interview said other charges will be preferred against him.

He also revealed that the chief has also made a criminal allegation against him.

“He was taken to court, and he was charged and fined for indiscriminately firing gunshots.

“There is another charge which the security service arrested him for. The chief himself has also levelled allegations against him, but he is yet to be charged for that. The investigation is still going on for that criminal allegation by the chief.”