A Florida burglary suspect tried to shoot his shot at the female judge during a virtual court appearance on Thursday, February 4.

Defendant Demetrius Lewis flirted with judge Tabitha Blackmon immediately after stepping in front of the camera for his bond meeting in Fort Lauderdale. He also went as far as professing his love for the judge.

“Judge, you [are] so gorgeous, so gorgeous judge, I just had to tell you. You’re gorgeous,” Mr Lewis said. “I love you. I love you,” he added.

Judge Blackmon, who appeared to be flattered by the suspect’s comments, said in her reply: “Alright Mr Lewis. Flattery will get you everywhere. But maybe not here.”

Mr Lewis is reportedly facing a charge of attempted burglary and possession of the drug ecstasy.

During the hearing, a prosecutor asked for $7,500 bail, noting that children were inside the home that Lewis allegedly tried to break into.

The judge set his bail at $5,000 and he remains in jail, according to the report.

Lewis previously served four years in state prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released in 2019, the prosecutor added.