The Supreme Court has ordered the two parties in the ongoing election petition to simultaneously present their closing addresses before February 17, 2021.

Also, the sitting has been adjourned to February 18, to hear the written addresses for the petition to be adjourned for judgement.

Meanwhile, lawyer for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, has announced that they will formally subpoena chairperson of the Electoral Commission in order to cross examine her.

But Chief Justice says the court cannot prevent a party from filing a process.