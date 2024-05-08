The Supreme Court has given the green light for live coverage of proceedings of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ Bill, in Parliament.

This follows a formal request made by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General cited significant public interest in the anti-gay bill as the basis for the request.

In his words, “Respectfully, in view of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill) I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill.”

“The cases under reference are as follows: Supreme Court 1. Dr. Amanda Odoi v The Speaker of Parliament and Another (Suit No. J1/13/2023), and 2. Richard Dela Sky v The Parliament of Ghana and Another (Suit No. J1/9/2024).

“High Court 1. Mr. Paul Boama-Sefa v The Speaker of Parliament and Another (Suit No. D45/SF.128/2023), and 2. Dr. Prince Obiri-Korang v The Attorney-General (Suit No. J1/18/2021)

“It is my respectful view that the transparency to be engendered by a coverage of the proceedings would be in the best interest of the administration of justice.”

He specifically mentioned cases in both the Supreme Court and High Court that would address the legality of the bill.

Meanwhile, Broadcast Journalist, Richard Dela Sky, and Researcher Dr Amanda Odoi are set to appear before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to move their respective lawsuits challenging the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill and its possible assent.

Richard Sky, a private legal practitioner and a journalist, is challenging the constitutionality of Parliament’s passing of the bill, contending that it violates several provisions of the 1992 Constitution. He is seeking various declarations and orders to nullify the bill and prevent its enforcement.

The bill, which prohibits LGBTQ activities and their promotion, advocacy, and funding, was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has yet to assent to the bill, awaiting the Supreme Court’s ruling.

ALSO READ: