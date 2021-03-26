The Super Eagles of Nigeria have embarked on their trip to Porto Novo, Benin Republic by boat ahead of their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Saturday, March 27.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s players left Nigeria on Friday morning, March 26, to Benin using the country’s waterways due to the proximity of both West African countries.

Nigeria leads the Group L table after picking up eight points from four matches while the Benin Republic are in the second spot with seven points.

Watch video below: