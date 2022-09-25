Bernard Don Bortey says Hearts of Oak will deepen the misery of Asante Kotoko this weekend in the Super Clash.

The Porcupine Warriors, who have come under intense pressure following their shocking exit from the CAF Champions League, will host their rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 3 games.

Don Bortey, who played in such high-profile games in the Ghana Premier League, speaking in an interview stressed that it will be impossible for Asante Kotoko to beat his former club with their current inexperienced side.

Dong Bortey

“How can this Asante Kotoko use these inexperienced players to beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday?” The Hearts of Oak legend told Kumasi-based Boss FM.

Bortey further stressed that if Asante Kotoko are not careful, Hearts of Oak will thrash the team by more than four goals.

“My fear for Asante Kotoko is that they should be careful else Hearts of Oak will score them four goals as we did to them some time ago,” Don Bortey said.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.