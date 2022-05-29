The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern region has embarked on peace and unity walk dubbed “ANIDASO WALK” for ‘operation win all polling stations’ campaign in the constituency.

This is part of efforts by political parties to convince residents to vote for them in the upcoming 2024 December election.

Hundreds of residents walked through the principal streets to show their support to NDC.

Addressing hundreds of supporters after the walk, the Deputy General Secretary for the opposition NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, said Ghanaians have suffered too much under the six years of rule under the NPP and it is about time they are kicked out of power.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo-led administration has disappointed the people of his own Eastern region for failing to fulfill the promises he made to them.

He admonished party supporters, constituency executives, ward executives and sympathizers to engage in door to door campaigns to solicit support for NDC.

Meanwhile, some Eastern Regional Executives of the NDC speaking to Adom News said majority of Ghanaians have missed NDC following the failure of the Akufo-Addo administration to manage the economy well.