The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth at Okorase, a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region, have accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Margaret Darko Darkwa, of failing to unite the rank-and-file of the party in the constituency.

Internal wrangling within the executives of the ruling NPP in the Suhum Constituency does not seem to be fading away after the 2020 general election.

The youth group, aligned to the governing NPP in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region, is thus, is asking the party to, with immediate effect, sack the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The MCE and some party executives, they claimed, are making the work of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, very difficult in all sectors of economic development.

The leader of the group, Ayisi Christian, speaking to the media, alleged that the MCE, after the general election, has not been in good terms with Mr Asante, the MP, and is rather aligned with people at the Chief of Staff’s Office.

This, they said, has deepened cracks in the NPP in the Suhum Constituency.