Sudan’s military leader Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said the army “will not hand over the authority of our state to any internal or external party”.

“Anyone who conspired against the Sudanese people inside and outside the country will not have any role to play in the future running of this country,” Gen Burhan said while addressing worshipers after Eid al-Fitr prayers at a mosque in the central Gedaref state.

He also stressed that “the state will only be run by those who have stood firm against injustice and violations,” the state news agency Suna reported.

The military leader warned that there would be no conversation on the return of democratic rule until the conflict that erupted in April 2023 has ended.

The army has drawn support from Islamist parties that were influential during the long presidency of Omar al-Bashir who was ousted in April 2019.

Talks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia were expected to resume in Jeddah after Eid.

In an audio message on his X account to mark Eid al-Fitr, RSF leader Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said that “there is no other option for the Rapid Support Forces but victory”.

Hemedti also pledged to prosecute any member of his forces who commits violations against innocent citizens and directed his forces not to tolerate any outlaw who threatens the stability of citizens.

ALSO READ: