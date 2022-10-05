Health expert and CEO of Chartma Herbal Health Centre has urged men to suck a breast within October as part of breast cancer awareness month.

Charity Twumasi Ankrah in an interview with KMJ on Prime Morning Tuesday explained that breast-sucking is a major way to help curb breast cancer in women.

According to her, it is very important for a woman’s breasts to be sucked as it keeps the breast healthier.

“Breastfeeding your baby is very important as a woman. That’s why if a woman has not given birth, it is a worry because, at the end of the day, the breast must be sucked.”

She added, “If you’re a man, please try as much as possible, even if you haven’t done it before, for this month of breast cancer awareness, try to suck a breast.” Also, the health expert indicated that the sucking needs to be done once in a while, not every day.”

However, she has cautioned all men to avoid squeezing the breasts as it may cause pain to ladies, saying “it is not a balloon.”

Charity Ankrah also entreated women who are victims of breast cancer to freely cut off the affected breast to protect the whole body.

She believes it is not a death warrant.“Having breast cancer in one breast is not a death warrant. I should be able to take the one that is affected off so I can have my life. It wouldn’t be comfortable to take all two off, but I have to be okay to take one off,” she said.

She further encouraged, “For the women out there, gather courage if you have to do it. Don’t feel shy, don’t feel bad. Just know that you’re saving yourself if one breast has to go off.”

Health expert has called out to the public to stop stigmatising victims of breast cancer, believing it is a part of the reason most women are reluctant to go for checkups or cut off their breasts.

Meanwhile, women are advised to visit the nearest hospital or breast screening centre within the month of October to screen their breasts as October is breast cancer awareness month.