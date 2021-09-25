Newly appointed Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac, believes the Black Stars would have gone all the way to win the 2010 World Cup had Luis Suarez not stopped a goal-bound header.

The West African country impressed massively during the Mundial in South Africa.

The Black Stars were on the verge of a historic semi-final place when Dominic Adiyiah’s goal was blocked by Luiz Suarez with his hands in a quarterfinal game against Uruguay.

The subsequent penalty from Asamoah Gyan hit the bar, with the Black Stars going on to lose on penalties.

Uruguay, who progressed to the semifinals of the global showpiece, lost their semi against the Netherlands who, in turn, lost to Spain in the final.

But the Serbian trainer, who was in charge of the Black Stars, believes the team could have been world champions had the Uruguayan not cheated.

“This was the biggest success in Ghanaian football and the biggest success in my career,” the 64-year-old told the media on Friday.

“I was happy to share this success with you. If Suarez hadn’t done what he did, we might have been world champions,” Rajevac said.

He urged Ghanaians and the media to back the team as they did back in 2010, as it was one of the factors that drove the Black Stars to success.

READ ALSO

“When you get to the World Cup you realise this is the biggest achievement.

“We all have to work together; GFA, technical team, media and supporters.

“The last time we did it, we did it together. I believe we can deliver.”

Rajevac’s re-appointment was confirmed at a press conference by the Ghana Football Association on Friday.

He was handed a one-year deal with an option for a further year if he leads the Black Stars to the World Cup in 2022.

He will also earn a $300,000 bonus if the Black Stars win next year’s African Cup of Nations [Afcon].

His immediate assignment is next month’s doubleheader against Zimbabwe. Ghana will take on the Warriors in Cape Coast on Saturday, October 9, before departing for the return leg in Harare three days later.

Rajevac will also lead Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

He was the previous Ghana manager from the year 2008 until 2010, which included the World Cup in South Africa. Rajevac previously worked in Qatar, Algeria and Thailand.