The Study UK campaign, delivered by the British Council in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign, has announced the launch of the GREAT Scholarships 2023.

The GREAT Scholarships offer students from Ghana the opportunity to undertake postgraduate taught studies in the UK from autumn 2023.

Thirteen universities have partnered with the British Council and the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign to offer thirteen as part of the programme. These universities are

The GREAT Scholarships aim to widen access to UK education in Ghana and celebrates the diverse range of institutions in the UK that offer a vast number of courses for students to choose from. With over 2,000 of Ghanaian students choosing to study in the UK each year, the GREAT Scholarships aim to build on the strong links between the UK and Ghana and continue to welcome all Ghanaian students to the UK.

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2023-24 academic year. Students intending to apply for the scholarships must have received an offer of entry from one of the participating universities and must satisfy all entry requirements for the chosen course as stated by the respective university.

For more information about the GREAT Scholarships, please visit: https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/scholarships-funding/great-scholarships

About Study UK

The Study UK campaign, delivered by the British Council in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign, promotes the UK as a first-choice study destination to internationally-mobile students all over the world. Study UK provides practical information and insight on UK education for international students.

https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/ For further media information, please contact: Akorfa.Dawson@britishcouncil.org