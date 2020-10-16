The Deputy Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access says that students would advance to the next level of their academic ladder without assessment or examination come January.

Speaking on JoyPrime, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh said all students would be promoted to the next academic year come 2021.

“When schools open in January, everybody will be promoted. Even those whose academic works were truncated,” he noted.

Throwing more light, the Deputy Director-General said the Service is undertaking the initiative for several reasons.

He indicated that a significant number of entries into the education sector would raise concerns if not checked as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, an initiative by GES to prevent such happenings.

“If you let them continue to mark time and wait, should this virus last for three years, you would have a large number of children who have not had the opportunity to enter school,” he added.

In collaboration with UNICEF, the Ghana Education Service is pushing for the agenda ‘right age enrolment.’

Dr Tandoh said this would ensure children who would enrol in kindergarten, primary and Junior High School will fall in a suitable age range.

He said despite the promotion of all students, teaching and learning would resume from academic works abandoned in March as a result of the closure of schools due to the pandemic.

“It is the same teachers who are teaching these kids. While they are promoted to Class Two or Three, the content of their academic work will begin from where it was truncated in March,” he said.