A student of College of Nursing and Midwifery has been allegedly suspended for not welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Borno state.

The student, whose alleged suspension became effective from Monday, June 21, was accused of disobeying an executive order to welcome the President on June 17.

The ‘suspension,’ will last for one week and the affected student has been directed to report back to the school on June 28 with a guardian or parent.

Below is the suspension letter: