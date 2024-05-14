The Korase M/A Basic School in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region lacks basic academic resources, making it hard to provide quality education.

A common feature among the pupils is worn-out school uniforms and walking barefooted to the already dilapidating school compound.

Amponsah Efah Pharmaceuticals has intervened to renovate the school building and provided the students with learning materials to improve the quality of education in the school.

The Korase M/A basic school is situated in a secluded area of the Ejisu Municipality in the Ashanti region.



Residents are mainly smallholder farmers and traders.

The school has a student population of two hundred and eighty-six in Kindergarten, primary, and junior high levels.

But the school buildings are not in good shape.

The Headmaster, Evans Annan, says some pupils are unable to afford school materials, impeding their learning outcomes.

“The state of the school was beyond bad. Teachers have to watch kids walk miles to be here without any academic material. The assistance from Amponsah Efah Pharmaceuticals came at the most critical point,” he said.

A need assessment conducted in the school informed an intervention from Amponsah Efah Pharmaceuticals Limited to renovate the dilapidated areas of the school, including the headmaster’s office.

The company donated teaching and learning materials, including a printer and exercise books.

The school also received 200 school uniforms, 15 sporting jerseys, and 100 pairs of footwear.



Head of Marketing at Amponsah Efah Pharmaceuticals Limited, Fo Dzifa Ametsimey says the intervention forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“We are aiding the school with 1000 exercise books, 300 of Pens and 240 pencils, and erasers. We identified the urgency of a printer and so we are donating a brand new one. Over 200 hundred School Uniforms, 15 Sporting wears and vests (jersey), an Office table and chairs for the headmaster.

“We have renovated dilapidated areas of the school including the headmaster’s office, and decoration. All these are to highlight our Company’s corporate social responsibility to our catchment areas,” he said.

The headmaster of Korase M/A basic school, Evans Annan appreciated the gesture to aid teaching and learning.