Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Ltd., a leading Oil Marketing Company (OMC) in Ghana, has called for the strict adherence to the directives issued by the government and its health authorities to Ghanaians to help curb the spate of spread of the covid-19 virus.

The directives which include the call on Ghanaians to stay at home, observe the social distancing rule, wash their hands with soap under running water regularly, and use of hand sanitizers, are seen to be the only antidote to preventing infection and curtailing further spread of the virus.

According to the Managing Director of Puma, Henry Osei, “Ghana will be able to break the back of covid-19 only if citizens make a conscious effort to stay at home, observe the social distancing rule and regularly wash their hands with soap under running water as issued by the health authorities in the country.”

Puma Energy in its bid to help government in the fight against the disease has offered free fuel to the National Ambulance Service and its 78 Ambulances operating in the lockdown zone for a period of one month.

The gesture, which is estimated to cost over GHC 223,000 is a major intervention targeting one of the key frontline agencies in the covid-19 fight.