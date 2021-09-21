A head pastor of the Glorious Gospel Fire Assembly in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has died after he was hit by a stray bullet.

It is said that Pastor John Onu was penetrated by a police stray bullet at his house while observing his morning devotion.





The tragic incident occurred in Nkaliki, when security agents stormed the area to stop the irate youth from destroying a hotel owned by a politician from the area.

The youth had gone on rampage, burning houses in the area after a man in Ebyia Upnuhu community was beaten up and died in the process.



They attacked the hotel belonging to one Chukwudi Onyibe, who is a Special Assistant to the Chairman of Abakaliki local government, Emmanuel Nwangele, on Internally Generated Revenue.



The security agents shot sporadically to disperse the irate youth, but a stray bullet hit the pastor, living opposite the hotel, who was observing his morning devotion.

The bullet reportedly hit him on the upper side of his chest and pierced through his back.



The Assistant Police Public Relations of the state Police Command, Philip Levi, confirmed the incident but said everything has been brought under control.