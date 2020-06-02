Two children of media personnel have emerged winners of the Stratcomm Africa ‘Read IT, Write IT, Say IT Better’ competition – kids of media personalities maiden edition.

Winners were Adom Adu-Gyasi, 10, who is the son of Dennis Adu-Gyasi a freelancer and Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientist and Darrel Nortey Dowuona, aged 12, son of Samuel Dowuona formerly of Adom FM.

They won cash prizes with stationery and T-shirts after facing stiff competition from other contestants.

Stratcomm Africa designed this edition of the ‘Read IT, Write IT, Say IT Better’ competition for children of media personnel to promote reading and writing among them.

Media and Stakeholder Relations Lead at Stratcomm Africa Bernard Allotey in a picture with the Dowuona Family.

This comes at a time when children are having to spend an extended period out of school due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Children of media personnel who participated in the competition were required to read a book, answer questions on the book they read and win prizes.

‘Read It, Write it, Say it Better’ is a Stratcomm Africa initiative for helping to develop in children skills in reading and writing and communication.

The parents of the two children Adom and Darrel expressed excitement about their wards emerging winners in the competition and thanked Stratcomm Africa for organising the competition.

They both described the activity as extremely beneficial.

Shula Glymin, an accomplished educationist, was the judge for the competition.

“It was such a delight working on this activity as I came to appreciate once again the amazing talents Ghana is blessed with. Helping children bring out the best in them is such a joy and I am glad this competition provided the opportunity to achieve just that,” she said.

Mr Glymin applauded Stratcomm Africa for this Initiative.

Media and Stakeholder Relations Lead at Stratcomm Africa, Bernard Nii Addotey Allotey, said the competition is Stratcomm Africa’s way of showing appreciation to the media for their contribution in this difficult time.

“The media alongside health workers continue to provide us essential services to ensure that we stay informed and are safe,” he said.

He congratulated all participants and saluted the winners saying, “Excellence is Stratcomm Africa’s hallmark and we are always delighted to see people excel. We are very proud of these children who did excellent work.

“We encourage them to keep it up and use their skills to contribute to Ghana’s development. Some of them may also find themselves working in Stratcomm Africa someday!”

Entries for the next competition will be opened soon. It will cover children of interested media personnel and health workers. Age categories will include 5-7, 8-10 and 11- 13 years.