Popular Ghanaian actor, Grandpa, has advised against the exchange of nudes in a relationship, saying that it is nothing but stupid love.

In an interview on eTV Ghana, he commented that just as everything has its negatives and positives, sending of nudes to partners in a relationship is only one percent good and ninety-nine percent bad.

He instanced that for a couple that is dating and have not yet met, nudes are only beneficial for both parties especially those who have preferences in penis or vagina size, to know the size of the each other’s private parts before deciding to get seriously involved.

Talking of the negative aspect of sending nudes, he said, “Men are very fast. If we’re talking on aa video call and we ask you to show us your vagina, we can record the call without you knowing. Also for those who use iPhones, they can tell you to send and that they’ll delete but even if they delete the picture, they can still retrieve it later from their iCloud”.

Per this, he advised that sending of nudes in a relationship is not the best thing to do as it carries more negative impacts than positive. He noted that the fact that some couples send nudes to each other does not mean it is an act that needs to be copied by all, hence people should not fall for that stupid type of love as her termed it.