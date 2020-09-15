The National Youth Organiser for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Osei Kofi Acquah has expressed disappointment in the filing fees set by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

According to the Youth leader of the CPP, the Electoral Commission which is being funded with the poor tax payer’s money seems to now believe that, only financially well to do political parties and individuals should lead the country.

Speaking to in an exclusive interview, Mr Acquah said he was of the expectation that, the parliamentary and presidential filing fees which sky rocketed to a whopping hundred thousand Ghana cedis will be reduce drastically.

“Reducing the parliamentary filing fees to at least 3,000 thousand Ghana cedis would have clearly distinguished the difference between the Charlotte Osei led administration and Jean Mensa’s administration, but it is clear that the electoral commission has also bought in the idea that leadership is for the well to do…”

Mr Acquah is worried that, this act by the electoral commission will discourage people with integrity, passion for the development of the country and patriots who have good leadership skills to avail themselves to contribute to the positive development of their country.

He is of the opinion that what the electoral commission has done, is an attempt to sell leadership to the highest bidder.

He has also cautioned that, this act will promote a duo-political system of government instead of the multi party democracy that the electoral commission is supposed to ensure, as the high filing fees will see the NPP and NDC filing more parliamentary candidates, to the disadvantage of the other struggling parties.

He cautioned against the endorsement of monetisation of our political space by the electoral commission, stressing that, it may lead to the election of “rich people, instead of competent ones”

Mr. Acquah called for a review of both the presidential and parliamentary filing fees that has been announced by the Electoral Commission.