Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, through his Livingstone Foundation, has sent an all-inspiring message to persons living with disabilities including the National Amputee team on the occasion of the National Disability Day.

The foundation reiterated its commitment to supporting and empowering people with disabilities.

It advocated for urgent need for action to create a society where everyone enjoys equal opportunities to succeed.

Despite the progress Ghana has made in promoting disability rights, significant challenges remain.

Inaccessible infrastructure and limited access to quality education and healthcare continue to impede the full participation of people with disabilities in society.

The Livingstone Foundation is dedicated to addressing these barriers and fostering an environment of inclusion, respect, and support.

“Our mission is inspired by the remarkable stories of resilience and courage we witness daily.

People with disabilities are defined by their abilities, dreams, and contributions, not their limitations. They enrich our communities as artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Their determination motivates us to work even harder toward a more inclusive and equitable society for all” Stonebwoy noted.

The foundation calls on all Ghanaians to join in honouring the strength and resilience of people with disabilities.

On this National Disability Day, the Livingstone Foundation urges everyone to recommit to creating a more inclusive Ghana where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress.