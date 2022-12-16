From a young boy at Ashaiman, Stonebwoy has successfully gained another milestone as one of the few African artistes to be booked by FIFA for the World Cup fan festival.

This year, only four artistes in Africa were booked to perform, and Stonebwoy became the only brand to represent Ghana at the giant stage.

Ahead of his performance come Sunday, December 18, the Reggae/Dancehall artiste has arrived in Doha, Qatar for his sound check.

While at it, Stonebwoy was greeted with a warm reception by some FIFA security guards who immediately recognised him and sang his praise.

Moment the securities sees Stonebwoy 😂❤️❤️❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/h8tDcaO4Mf — BHIM PRESIDENT🇬🇭 (@QwejooModesty) December 15, 2022

The artiste, who revealed he is having the time of his life via some Snapchat stories, also met some familiar faces.

It was an African-Carribean link-up when Stonebwoy run into Jamaican artiste Sean Paul whom he collaborated with for their banger, Most Original which has since garnered 2.7 million on Youtube.

Also, he enjoyed the company of Nigerian superstar Davido, who has also been booked to perform at the closing ceremony.

Davido was seen in an ebullient mood as he conversed and danced with Stonebwoy ahead of their performances.

Sunday’s performance is about to be one of Stonebwoy’s biggest moments in his career as he performs for solid 90 minutes before over 40,000 expected fans and millions watching in their respective homes.