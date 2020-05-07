Dancehall act Stonebwoy has re-introduced his father to the world with latest emotion-filled photos.

In one of the photos uploaded to his Instagram page, the musician wished his 74-year-old ‘Stonedad’ long life so he could witness more of his success.

The photos capture the duo with one of the dancehall musician’s hands hand affectionately wrapped around his father’s shoulders.

“Everyone that curse his father or mother shall be put to death,” Stonebwoy wrote.

Stonebwoy first introduced his father to the world in 2018 when he released photos to commemorate his 72nd birthday.