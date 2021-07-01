Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has released a song in support of the #FixTheCountry campaign.

The movement, mostly made up of the youth, is demanding better living conditions, effective systems and accountability from the government.

On the song dubbed ‘Outside,’ Stonebwoy makes a clarion call for citizens to stay resolute in their bid for a country that is worthy of calling home.

Prior to the new single on July 1, the outspoken musician had vented on social media over the killing of some two residents of Ejura by security personnel while protesting the murder of a social activist who had been murdered a few days earlier.

The killings have been received with widespread condemnation with many calling for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

Stonebwoy joined in these sentiments by saying: “Kaaka didn’t have to die. He was only advocating for the improvement of the lives of his fellow citizens including the very people that killed him. He was killed because he refused to be a spectator.”

“His brethren in Ejura didn’t have to be attacked,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of two.

The President further gave the Minister 10 days to provide a detailed report of the inquiry.