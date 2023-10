Renowned dancehall & Afropop singer and songwriter, Stonebwoy took his European audience on an exhilarating musical journey as he performed back-to-back shows in Italy and Amsterdam as part of his highly patronized “5th Dimension” Tour.

In Italy on Saturday (October 14), the Social Club was electrified as the multi-award-winning international composer and performer graced the stage, delivering a spellbinding performance that had fans on their feet, singing along to every lyric.

His performance left the crowd in awe with his lyrical prowess and energetic stage presence. Attendees were treated to an unforgettable experience, as Stonebwoy flawlessly performed tracks from his latest album “5th Dimension.”

From Italy, the “5th Dimension” Tour made its way to the Netherlands on Sunday (October 15), where another crowd eagerly awaited Stonebwoy’s performance.

The artiste took the stage in Amsterdam, at the Melkweg music venue, captivating the Dutch audience with his powerful lyrics and high-energy delivery.

The crowd’s response was nothing short of enthusiastic, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated throughout the venue.

Stonebwoy’s “5th Dimension” Tour has received widespread acclaim for its ability to connect with audiences and deliver an exceptional live music experience.

Known for his thought-provoking lyrics and impactful storytelling, Stonebwoy has become a trailblazer in the world of reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, and Afropop, garnering a devoted and diverse fan base around the globe.

Before the Europe shows, the tour had already scored noteworthy success in America and Canada, where the Ghanaian singer performed across multiple sold-out venues.

Recently, he marked his return to Australia, after 7 years, performing before a capacity crowd of over 20,000 fans at the 2023 Promiseland Festival.

As the “5th Dimension” Tour continues its journey across Europe, fans in other cities eagerly anticipate the arrival of Stonebwoy and the mesmerizing performances that have become synonymous with the “5th Dimension” experience.

Stonebwoy’s set to travel to Germany this weekend for three shows scheduled for October 19th to 21st in Berlin, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf.

