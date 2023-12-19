Ghanaian musicians, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif are slated to headline the first-ever Rolling Cocoa music festival at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The music festival, produced by entertainment company Duke Concept, will feature some of the biggest Ghanaian artists including R2bees, Efya, Kwesi Arthur, Camidoh, S3fa, and KiDi.

The show will be hosted by Kwasi Beast and Kappacinco while Incredible Zigi will be the choreographer.

The festival seeks to showcase the best of Ghanaian Music, culture and Heritage. Tickets will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday December 20, 2023.

