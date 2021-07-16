As we all wait patiently for President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to name his Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives of all the MMDAs across the country, it is important for party members, and supporters of the various aspirants, to exercise circumspection and restraint when the list comes out.

Very much often, supporters of victors have the tendency to showcase their joy and overdo it. This has the potential to get supporters of the aspirants who weren’t successful angry.

To those who may lose out now, know that the President can appoint one person at a time to man an assembly. If today you are not mentioned, do not see it as the end of the world or your political career. Just accept it, support the confirmation of the victor and together, help him or her to succeed for the greater good of the party in particular and the country in general.

It is painful, no doubt when you lose out in such instances after investing your time, energies, and resources in the party but failing to win this position, take consolation in the fact that others have also made similar sacrifices for the party but are yet to be rewarded. They will be rewarded in time and so will you.

I entreat everybody to accept the decision of the President when the list comes out. It is for the good of the party as well as the country.

Let’s strive to build a better party and that starts with accepting the outcomes of the committee’s work as submitted to the President for consideration.

I believe in the President, I believe in you, let us all believe in the party and work towards making it great and strong.

Our collective positive and reconciliatory reaction will immensely contribute to our effort to break the 8 in 2024.

May God bless the President.

May God bless the NPP.

May God bless Ghana.