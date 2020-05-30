A twisted stepdad who raped his 12-year-old stepdaughter and fathered two kids with her has been jailed for just two years.

Evil Augustin Costel Varga is shamelessly appealing his sentence for his depraved acts on the child on a commune where they lived in Alba, Romania.

According to local media the girl’s mum, who has not been named, knew of her husband’s plans to father children with her young daughter as the sick couple were unable to have children of their own.

Varga is claimed to have first raped his stepdaughter, whose name has not been disclosed, in 2014 when she was aged just 12.

Varga is claimed to have first raped his stepdaughter when she was just 12 (Image: CEN)

When the girl gave birth to a baby boy in 2015, hospital doctors reported the case to the police and the parents were reportedly deprived of custody.

Varga was sentenced to two years’ probation and he fled town taking his stepdaughter and their child with him, according to local media.

Around a year later, the girl was spotted in the city of Cluj-Napoca with another baby, reportedly fathered by Varga again.

The police were informed and after they managed to intercept the girl she told them Varga was her second child’s dad and he had disappeared just before she gave birth, according to reports.

The shameless rapist is now appealing his sentence (Image: CEN)

Varga was eventually arrested in 2019 and locked up in a pre-trial detention centre before a Romanian court has reportedly sentenced him to the minimum term of two years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

However, his lawyers have appealed the decision and the case will be brought before the Oradea Court of Appeal in June, according to reports.

The young victim and her two children are being housed at a children and family centre.

It is unclear what action if any has been taken against the young girl’s mum.