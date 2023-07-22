The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has asked the Sanitation Minister to urgently step aside for a probe into the over $1 million allegedly stolen from her house.

According to Dr Forson, this will allow Ghanaians “ascertain the source and legitimacy of these funds.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, the former Deputy Finance Minister said the issue has the potential to undermine the principles of probity and accountability.

“Recent revelations have come to light regarding the discovery of an astonishing amount of money in the private residence of a Ghanaian Minister.

“We cannot overlook such a serious development that has the potential to undermine the very principles of probity, accountability, and transparency in our governance.

“Given the magnitude and gravity of this situation, it is essential that an immediate and impartial investigation be carried-out to ascertain the source and legitimacy of these funds.”

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam lawmaker added that “the people of Ghana deserve nothing less than government that serves their interests with honesty and dedication.”

Already, former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned how the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, kept US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at her home.

Mr Mahama said the conduct of the Minister is scandalous and must be probed.

“$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home? Scandalous!!”

“Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home?”

“Will @NAkufoAddo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?,” he tweeted on Friday.

Background

An Accra Circuit Court has been told that huge sums of money and other items of the Sanitation Minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour have been stolen from their Abelemkpe home.

According to the prosecution, the thefts happened between July and October last year.

The Chronicle newspaper reports that two house helps – Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 – are currently facing charges before the Court for their alleged involvement in the theft.

The accused persons are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.

According to the same report, the pair during the same period allegedly stole the personal belongings of Cecilia Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000.

Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to her husband.

Three additional persons have also been charged in connection with the thefts.