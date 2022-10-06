A teacher at the Adentan Community Junior High School (JHS), Stella Gyimaah Larbi, has emerged as the overall best teacher for 2022.

She was awarded a three-bedroom house worth GHC300,000 for being the most outstanding teacher for 2022.

She received the award at the Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony held on Wednesday, October 5 at the University of Development Studies, Tamale.

She expressed gratitude to her students, colleague teachers and all persons who contributed to her achievement.

“Being here as the most outstanding teacher is as a result of the little good I put together…Thank you to all teachers who came before me, especially my father, Francis Larbi, my Literature in English teacher, Awo Dede, my favourite JHS teacher, and thank you to my students who keep making me better,” she said.

Other awardees were Shamuna Mohammed Ahmed, second runner-up for the non-teaching category, Emmanuel Boi Ashitey, first runner-up for the non-teaching category, Foster Amoako, best non-teaching staff, Enyo Adzovi, National best teacher in KG category.

The rest are; Samuel Yeboah, the National best teacher in the Primary category, Maclean, the National best teacher in JHS category, Joseph Kweku Agbevinor, the National best teacher in SHTS category, Gifty Andoh, second runner-up teacher in leadership and administration and Ivy Asantewaa, a most outstanding teacher in leadership and administration.

The awards were presented by the National Teachers Council with support from the Ministry of Education.

Vice-President, Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia, Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Education Minister, Rev. Ntim Fordjour and Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu were the special guests at the event.

Other winners were presented with cars and cash prizes. Overall, there were 23 finalists for the various categories of awards.