The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has extended the deadline for prospective applicants to submit their applications for the pre-certification training programme of trainers for the upcoming Population and Housing Census.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the training programme would equip participants with the tools to effectively communicate key concepts to other trainers and enumerators as well as build capacity in important areas such as presentation skills, classroom management, and leadership.

It said applications are still opened until September 30, 2020, for National Trainers and October 30th, 2020 for Regional trainers.

The statement said the census would be used to launch the maiden programme for the pre-certification of trainers for data collection in Ghana to qualify them as trainers for the upcoming Population and Housing Census and future censuses.

“The pre-certification of trainers would make them eligible to be trainers for other national censuses and surveys such as the Ghana Living Standards Survey, Demographic and Health Surveys and the Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys,” it said.

The statement said the pre-certification training programme would combine virtual with in-person modules and will run from October 15th, 2020 to February 5th, 2021, for national trainers and from November 17th, 2020 to March 5th, 2021, for regional trainers.

Additionally, it said national trainers would be trained to also train regional trainers who would in turn directly train data collection officers.

The statement said national trainers would be recruited to work in their regions of residence while regional trainers would be recruited to work in their districts of residence.

It said after completion of the pre-certification programme and carrying out their duties as trainers, trainers would be required to carry out additional responsibilities such as monitoring and report writing.

“As such, trainers engaged for the 2021 Population and Housing Census must be available through to the end of the census period,” it said.

It said the application process was free and that eligible individuals with a postgraduate degree or equivalent experience as a trainer for censuses/surveys were invited to apply online through https://phc2020.statsghana.gov.gh.