Starlink, an Infinigate Group Company, recognized for its expertise in Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks solutions in the MEA region, is poised to make waves at GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), with its presence.

As a trusted advisor, Starlink aims to offer innovative solutions tailored for organizations in Africa. Reflecting its unwavering commitment to empowering businesses to stay proactive against threats, the latest advancements in threat intelligence, network security, network visibility, data protection, data storage, managed detection and response, generative Ai and other robust technologies will be showcased.

Starlink will be present in Hall 11 (11B-26) and will be co-partnering with industry-leading technologies namely Forescout (https://apo-opa.co/3R19kUE), LinkShadow (https://apo-opa.co/3WZKPLx), Juniper Networks (https://apo-opa.co/3R0pOMT), Keysight (https://apo-opa.co/3KmBIgi), Pure Storage (https://apo-opa.co/4eawq5k), Riverbed (https://apo-opa.co/3wK7Ze9) and Sophos (https://apo-opa.co/4e2SVZF) in addition to 60+ technologies on their portfolio. Attendees can expect to witness unmatched expertise and best-of-breed solutions aimed at minimizing cyber risks and ensuring the resilience of vital infrastructures.

“Africa is experiencing a tech revolution that is reshaping the technology landscape. Entering the core of this technology-driven event, StarLink promises to be a gamechanger with a multitude of technologies, channel reach and technical expertise. We aim to fortify our current relationships and forge new ones with this fantastic opportunity and look forward to collaborator and discuss various cybersecurity approaches and tactics to improve the security posture of businesses in Africa.” stated Mahmoud Nimer, President, Starlink.

GITEX Africa as a tech platform is becoming integral to the digital transformation, economic empowerment, and shared prosperity for Africa. Whilst Africa is gearing up for the 2024 edition of GITEX Africa, Starlink invites customers and partners to join their teams at this ‘must-attend’ event in Marrakesh from 29th to 31st May.

For more details and to meet the expert teams: https://www.Starlinkme.net/GITEXAfrica2024

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Press Contact:

Raji Joy John

VP – Marketing

Starlink

raji@starlinkme.net

About Starlink (www.Starlinkme.net):

Starlink, an Infinigate Group Company is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries. Starlink is recognized as a “Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of Starlink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The Starlink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure. For more information about Starlink, please visit www.Starlinkme.net