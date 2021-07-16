Stanbic Bank Ghana has rewarded a police officer who found GH¢2,000.00 discharged by the bank’s ATM at Abeka Total with nobody in sight.

Constable Prince Fordjour of the Police National SWAT is said to have kept the money and reported the incident to his Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu, who in turn returned the money to the bank.

Stanbic Bank rewarded Constable Fordjour with a special investment fund of GHS4,000; a gift voucher of GHS 1,000, a current account credited with GHS1,000 and corporate souvenirs of Stanbic Bank, for displaying honesty and integrity.

The commander said he was impressed by the action of the officer, as it embodies the motto of the Police Service.

“It is not about the amount involved but the gesture of the constable which personifies what the police represents in the community, which is the same as our motto ‘Service with Integrity’,” he said.

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, who was pleased with Constable Fordjour’s action, also presented him with a cash amount of GHS5,000 and thanked the bank for not keeping the news to themselves.

The IGP used the occasion to encourage Police Officers to stand up for the right thing at all times even when no one is watching.

The story was shared on the Ghana Police Service verified Facebook page.

